LPG price hike hits eateries in Bengaluru, drives hole in people’s budget

BENGALURU: Your everyday meal at restaurants may now cost you more as eateries across Bengaluru grapple with rising LPG prices, supply shortages and increasing input costs. From small darshinis to independent restaurants, establishments have raised prices by Rs 5 to Rs 12 or up to 10-15% over the past two months, impacting daily consumers.

Darshinis that are go-to places for office-goers, students and daily wage workers for their affordable prices too are feeling the strain.

Restaurant owners say the sharp rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices from around Rs 1,600 a few months ago to nearly Rs 3,000-Rs 3,200 now has significantly increased operating costs. “Along with LPG, prices of vegetables and other raw materials too have gone up.

We have had no option but to revise prices,” said Niranjan Gowda, owner of Aha Thindi on Cunningham Road. Tea and coffee prices have risen from Rs 20 to Rs 25, while staples like idli and dosa too have become costlier.

Supply disruptions have only worsened the situation. Several owners report that they have been receiving only part of their required supplies, forcing them to buy cylinders from the black market, paying steep rates.

“We sometimes get only 70-80% of our required supply and have to buy the rest from the black market,” Gowda said, adding that some outlets are shutting earlier than usual.