Man goes to meet dating app ‘friend’, gets robbed, four held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Yelahanka police have busted a gang that used to target victims active on dating apps. The police zeroed in on the accused after a 27-year-old civil engineer was brutally attacked and robbed by four persons, including two minors whom he met through a dating app. The gang is said to have been involved in robbing eight dating app users. All the four have been arrested.

The incident happened near the Palanahalli Gate on Jayamuni Layout Road in Venkatala between 7 pm and 7.45 pm on May 1. The victim, a resident of Brindavan Layout in Chikkajala, gave his statements to the police at the hospital. The hospital had reported the matter to the police as it was a medico-legal case.

Ajith (name changed), in his complaint, stated that he had been using a dating app for the past three years. He had befriended a person on the app, and after a phone call went to meet the caller at Palanahalli Gate.

When Ajith went there, he saw four people who took him towards Venkatala Underpass and proceeded along Jayamuni Layout Main Road. The accused then started threatening him that they would inform his friends and parents, which would humiliate him.