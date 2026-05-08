Bengaluru man set on fire by in-laws dies, blames them, wife in his dying declaration

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was murdered in Anekal area in the outskirts of the city after asking his in-laws to send his wife and children with him. The accused had set the victim ablaze after dousing him with petrol.

The victim, V Naveen, a resident of Chudenahalli in Anekal taluk, named his wife, parents-in-law and brother-in-law in his dying declaration before a magistrate while under treatment in a hospital in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

The Krishnagiri court sent the dying declaration to the Anekal police, who had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder on April 14. Based on the dying declaration, a murder case was registered on May 2. Naveen’s father-in-law, Sampangi, and brother-in-law, Munesh were arrested and held in judicial custody. Naveen succumbed to the injuries on May 2.

Naveen, a coconut vendor, visited his in-law’s house in Janatha Colony, Kavalahosagalli village in Anekal with his wife Suchitra and two sons on April 13. On the next day, when he went to bring his wife and sons, she refused to go with him. When he asked his in-laws to send her, the accused assaulted him. Sampangi brought a bottle of petrol and poured on Naveen. Munesh set him on fire. A passerby doused the flames with water.

“The victim went to the Anekal Government Hospital for treatment on his own. The hospital informed the Anekal police as it is a medico-legal case. Naveen was later shifted to another government hospital in Krishnagiri where he succumbed to injuries after battling for life for almost 19 days. The role of the victim’s wife and mother-in-law in the incident is being ascertained and they are not yet arrested. Sampangi and Munesh were arrested immediately after registering the attempt to murder case,” said an officer.