Bengaluru No. 3 in crimes against women

BENGALURU: Despite several measures by police to curb crimes against women in the city, Bengaluru still ranks third across 19 metropolitan cities, after Delhi and Mumbai, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 2024.

The city has seen a negligible decrease in the number of rape cases, with 168 rapes, one less compared to 2023, and 180 sexual harassment cases, 30 fewer compared to 2023. However, the total number of crimes against women has decreased slightly, with 4,748 cases in 2024, compared to 4,870 in 2023.

Bengaluru ranks first in cases of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (897), third in the use of criminal force to women with intent to disrobe (66), and fourth, tied with Jaipur, in cases regarding dowry deaths (25).

Vimala KS, a senior leader of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) says, “The recent NCRB report, which says crimes against women in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru have reduced, is unbelievable. It must be under reported, or something else is happening to hush up the crimes. Every day, crimes are reported in newspapers about molestation, rapes and other crimes, which are increasing. Conviction rate is low, and people may lose hope. We may have to study in detail to know how and what methodology is used to show a low crime rate.”

A majority of cases filed in 19 metropolitan cities were registered under cruelty of husband or his relatives at 28.4 per cent, followed by kidnapping and abduction of women at 20.1 per cent, and assault on women with intent to outrage modesty at 9.2 per cent.

____Kalyani Warrier