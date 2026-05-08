Bengaluru woman brain-dead after suicide bid, organs donated

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old woman from Bengaluru was declared brain stem dead at Victoria Hospital, after being admitted for alleged suicide attempt by hanging at her residence in Srinagar. Her family members decided to donate her organs.

Doctors said that the woman was first admitted to Shekhar Hospital on May 1 after the incident and was later shifted to Victoria Hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Care Centre for advanced treatment. She showed no signs of neurological recovery while on life support. A panel of specialists conducted brain stem death tests twice before declaring her brain dead on May 6.

Following counselling by the hospital team, the family agreed to donate her organs. With her husband’s consent, the heart, heart valves, lungs, liver, kidneys, corneas and skin were harvested to help patients in need.

Being a medico-legal case, police and forensic procedures were completed before the organ retrieval process began.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (24x7) or call Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline: 02225521111 from Monday to Saturday between 8 am and 10 pm.