Job fair for PwDs in August, says Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

BENGALURU: Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil, minister for skill development, announced on Thursday that an exclusive job fair for persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be held in August 2026 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

During the launch of the Adidvara app at Vikasa Soudha in association with AssisTech Foundation (ATF), Patil unveiled the official logo for the upcoming job fair.

He said, “Persons with disabilities are second to none. They are as talented as anyone else, and corporates must extend them equal opportunity and treatment during hiring”.

The Adidvara app is first-of-its-kind inclusive employment and skilling platform, that connects PwDs to employment opportunities, intern-ships, skilling and upskilling programmes. The job fair will feature direct recruitment drives, career guidance sessions, skill pathway awareness programmes, and techno-logy showcases. Over 3,000 job seekers are expected to attend.