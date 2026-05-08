Rowdy in police custody dies of prolonged illness while undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old rowdy sheeter who was in police custody for a woman’s murder has died due to prolonged illness while undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The victim was a woman living alone on Pipeline Road in Kurubarahalli. The rowdy sheeter, Manjunath, a resident of Seshadripuram, and his four other associates allegedly conspired to steal the money kept in her house and flee. On 20 April, when the woman was walking on the road, they hit her with a bike, causing her to fall and sustain injuries. A case was registered at Vijayanagar Traffic Police Station for causing an accident by dangerous driving.

It was found that the accused had conspired and committed the act with the intention of robbing the money and gold ornaments in the woman’s house. The woman succumbed to injuries on 27 April. A case was registered at Mahalakshmi Police Station regarding house theft and murder by causing grievous injury. Manjunath was arrested following the death of the woman and his police custody was obtained for further investigation. On afternoon of 2 May, he complained of stomach pain and was admitted at Victoria Hospital.

On 5 May, at around 9:20 am, the doctors at Victoria Hospital informed that the accused had died after failing to respond to treatment. Manjunath was registered in three cases at Seshadripuram Police Station, one case at Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station, one case at High Grounds Police Station, and one case at Rajagopal Nagar Police Station. The accused had a background of suffering from a long-term illness.