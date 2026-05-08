What’s heating up Bengaluru?

BENGALURU: Nearly 40°C heat in Bengaluru has intensified debate over policy-driven urban stress, with environmental experts and civic activists linking rising temperatures to the ‘Urban Heat Island’ effect caused by dense concretisation, shrinking green cover and unplanned growth.

Critics have blamed policies such as setback relaxation, premium FAR, and up to 15% deviation regularisation in recent draft amendments for encouraging violations and accelerating the city’s heat crisis.

Environmentalists told The New Indian Express that Bengaluru should not be suffering because of the government’s inability to provide governance and enforce planning laws.

Referring to the Bengaluru heat map – A Satellite-Based Urban Heat Assessment of Bengaluru (Land Surface Temperature Analysis) – experts pointed out that Whitefield, Marathahalli, Bellandur, KR Puram, Electronics City, Sarjapur Road, the Outer Ring Road belt and parts of Yelahanka towards the outskirts have emerged as the hottest zones owing to high concrete cover, heavy traffic, low tree cover and loss of lakes and wetlands.

In contrast, cooler zones continue to include Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, parts of Banashankari and lake and green spaces in older Bengaluru.

Environmentalist and urban activist Sandeep Anirudhan objected to the Draft Amendment to the Bengaluru City Corporation Building Bye-Laws, 2003, and said repeated attempts to regularise building violations were worsening the city’s environmental and infrastructure crisis.

“We elect a government to provide governance and ensure rule of law, not dilute it. Areas developed after the 1980s have become heat islands due to illegal layouts, PGs, slums and unauthorised buildings, particularly in East Bengaluru,” he said, adding that the government was “legitimising” violations through condonation schemes instead of taking action.