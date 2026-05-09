Azim Premji varsity in Bengaluru suspends student three months after Kunan Poshpora protest

BENGALURU: Three months after the Azim Premji University campus in Bengaluru was vandalised allegedly by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the university administration has sent an email to a girl student, informing her that she has been suspended for two years. Protesting against this, over 40 students gathered on the campus and raised slogans.

The email listed these reasons for her suspension, including: Defiance of institutional processes and guidelines, misrepresenting facts, violating the university code of conduct and failure to follow university’s instructions for de-escalating a volatile situation during an extraordinary event on campus.

A protesting student said, “We raised slogans against the administration, demanding that the unjust suspension be revoked. We later marched to the registrar’s office. But he did not meet us and remained in his office, employing security guards to ensure students could not meet him.

Members of the Student Affairs Committee met the students outside the office and kept insisting that students must first send emails and obtain prior permission before seeking audience with the registrar. Students were also threatened with disciplinary action for gathering outside the office, claiming that their presence constituted disruption of the workplace.”

The students council stated that the decision was based on the recommendations of a Special Disciplinary Committee that was set up to inquire into the events of February 24, when ABVP activists forcefully entered the campus and vandalised the premises for organising a discussion on Kunan Poshpora incident on the campus.