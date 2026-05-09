Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover set for October-end opening?

BENGALURU: The Ejipura flyover project, once plagued by “funding issues” and “contractor failures”, has managed to crawl through for almost a year. Now, of the 762 spans (horizontal section between two adjacent structural supports, such as piers or abutments), 728 have been fixed and just 15 remain.

“Each span will take six to eight days to get fixed. By the end of October, the project will be completed and traffic will be allowed. The GBA had given a July deadline, but over 5,500 sqmt of land (private/government) acquisition was delayed and hit progress,” said a senior engineer working at the site.

“With the portal beams now under construction and a majority of segments ready, Ejipura flyover is no longer a ‘work in progress’. It is a project in its final countdown. If the land acquisition process had been completed in 2025, the flyover would have had moving traffic now,” said the site engineer.

The engineers said after St John’s Hospital agreed to allow their campus land to be utilised, work is being executed on a war footing. “The contractor has already completed the foundations. All piles and pile caps in the critical St John’s stretch are complete. In the vertical progress section of the project, the piers (pillars) were constructed and staging for the portal beams is currently in full swing,” they said.

“In all, 728 of 762 segments have been cast. Only 15 spans remain for final installation. Peripheral works involving piling (drilling earth, erecting steel or concrete pillars for a strong foundation), ramp construction and road widening are active,” said Raghavendra Prasad, chief engineer for the project.