LoP Ashoka: Fallen trees still on Bengaluru roads, what’s DKS doing?

BENGALURU: With uprooted trees and fallen branches during the recent rain yet to be cleared from city roads, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar for focusing on “political power fights’’ rather than on issues faced by residents.

Ashoka posted on X that the Congress government was neglecting public safety and failed to clear hundreds of fallen trees and branches across Bengaluru even more than a week after heavy rain lashed the city on April 29.

He pointed out that more than 500 trees had fallen during the rain and over 1,305 trees and branches were still lying unattended along roadsides, blocking footpaths. Ashoka said this is causing inconvenience and posing danger to pedestrians and motorists.