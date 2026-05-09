Mark the date: Greater Bengaluru Authority polls likely between June 14-24

BENGALURU: The much-delayed elections to the five city corporations in Bengaluru are likely in June 2026, as State Election Commissioner, Karnataka, GS Sangreshi on Friday stated that the elections should be held between June 14 and June 24.

He was speaking after meeting Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and commissioners of five city corporations, who are also ex-officio members, to seek their opinion on holding the elections. He instructed them to prepare a list of assistant revenue officers (AROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

He said the State Election Commission invoked provisions of Section 10(4) (Greater Bengaluru Governance Act -2024) to convene the meeting and formalise election dates. “The only thing left to do is to fix the dates. All other work has been done. This is what the GBA chief commissioner informed us,” said Sangreshi.

Though the GBA chief commissioner stated that they are ready to hold elections, he also raised issues of staff shortage because of census and other work. Earlier, the GBA had written to the Election Commission seeking an extension, citing survey, special intensive revision and monsoon preparation.

“The Supreme Court has ordered that the elections should be completed by June 30. The State Election Commission does not have the power to postpone the elections now. It is mandatory to complete the election within that deadline and file a compliance report before June 30,” he said.

“Let GBA tell us a hundred problems, it is mandatory to hold elections within these ten days. I have told them they have to pick a date now. Whether they say yes or not, I will hold elections during this period,” he asserted.

He said the commission has set GBA a seven-day deadline to decide the election dates.