Nine years on, Bengaluru's BASE varsity lacks permanent teaching staff

BENGALURU: Though nine years have elapsed since the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University was established in Bengaluru, the university, which was to be developed on the lines of London School of Economics, has no permanent teaching staff for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses in economics.

It is a unitary university under the state government running courses specifically in economics. Students from across the country come here to study specialised BSc and MSc courses along with other disciplines.

They have to write the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) to get selected here. The university was established in 2017. While the academic session was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2017, the newly constructed building was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in 2022.

BASE Vice-Chancellor Prof Vishwanatha said, “Initially, it was only ‘school of economics’ and did not get the status of University. From the beginning, teaching faculty was appointed on an ad-hoc basis which has continued till today even after the school got the university status.

A few years ago, the government sanctioned 15 posts to appoint teaching faculty. Soon after, former VC Bhanumurthy prepared a statute as per the University Grants Commission guidelines and submitted it to the state government. The government sought certain clarifications. As Bhanumurthy’s term had ended, the clarification to be given to the government regarding recruitment of permanent staff was kept pending.”

He said, “When I was appointed VC in July 2025, I sent the clarifications to the state government and KSHEC. We were told it was sent to the state finance department. If the department clears the file and permits us, we can invite applications to fill positions. A written exam will be conducted for the candidates along with an interview.”