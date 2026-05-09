Not a prank: Monkey becomes surprise customer at Bengaluru salon

MYSURU: In a rare and amusing incident that has left villagers surprised, a monkey calmly sat inside a salon and appeared to get a haircut at Santhemarahalli village in Chamarajanagar. Devaraju, the shop owner told TNIE that few monkeys had been frequently roaming around the salon for the past few days. However, yesterday it walked directly into the shop and stood in front of the mirror,.

He said the monkey spent several minutes looking into the mirror and making playful gestures. Initially startled by the animal’s entry, Devaraj later noticed that the monkey was unusually calm and harmless.

In a surprising turn of events, Devaraj seeing it sitting on a chair did a head massage for a while. “I had fear initially but it enjoyed the head massage and slept. Later it jumped on the salon chair and made a gesture like it wanted a hair cut. I picked up a comb and scissors and pretended to style the monkey’s hair.

The monkey quietly sat like a regular customer, he said. Even when his friends inside the shop tried to shoo it away, the monkey refused to leave the shop until the “grooming session” was complete. Devaraj carefully combed the monkey’s head giving it a proper haircut, and the animal patiently cooperated.

The video and photographs of the monkey sitting seriously inside the salon shot by his friends have now gone viral on social media, drawing thousands of reactions and comments from netizens.