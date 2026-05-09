PM Modi in Bengaluru tomorrow, traffic ban around HAL

BENGALURU: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Sunday, Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in HAL traffic police station limits.

The movement of all types of vehicles will be temporarily prohibited on HAL Airport Exit Road, from Old Airport Road up to the DGCA Office on both sides. Similarly, vehicular movement will also be restricted on HAL Airport Gate 30 Road, from Umbrella Junction up to Gate 30, on both sides.

Police have also imposed traffic restrictions on NICE Road from 9am to 3pm. Motorists are advised to avoid these stretches and use alternative routes to prevent inconvenience.

Parking prohibited

Old Airport Road: From SD Road Junction to Trinity Junction

HAL Airport Gate 30 Road: From Umbrella Junction to Gate 30

HAL Airport Exit Road: Old Airport Road to DGCA Office