5-year-old girl dies after gate falls on her in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl died after a compound wall and the iron gate attached to it fell on her at the building she was staying in at Dwarakanagar in Chikkabanavara around 5.30 pm on Friday.

While another girl was critically injured, two others escaped with minor injuries. The children, who are related, are staying with their parents. The parents of the deceased girl, Ghousia, are footpath vendors. The family from Hospet in Vijayanagara district moved into the house five months ago. Sumaiya is seriously injured, while two other children escaped with minor injuries.

Ghousia and Sumaiya were playing swing on the gate, which is around 2.5 feet in height, when it fell on them. Ghousia died on the spot, while Sumaiya was shifted to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical. The two girls were playing outside the compound wall, while the two others were inside. Ghousia’s body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital mortuary for the postmortem.

Ghousia’s parents Imam and Ravija sell fruits on the pavement at a bus stand near their house. The police have questioned Ravishankar, the owner of the house. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Chikkabanavara police.