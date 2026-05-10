Enumerators told to visit locked  houses during evening hours in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With many houses locked during morning hours as people go for work, Bengaluru Central City Corporation officials have directed the staff engaged in Census-2027 to visit such houses in the evening.

“To ensure that all households in the Central City Corporation limits are covered, census staff have been instructed to visit those locked houses in the evening when people return home from work,” said Additional Commissioner (Development) Daljeet Kumar.

Charge officers and revenue officials have been instructed to accompany enumerators and cross-check the houses marked as locked before conducting the census work in the evening. This process is on now, the official said.

Staff of the Central City Corporation visited the official residence of forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar Khandre for enumeration. The minister provided all information to the enumerators.

Utilise funds effectively, says West City chief

Engineers should execute the tasks given to them with a feeling of “Our ward, our pride”. They should formulate plans and execute them, keeping the next 30 years in mind, Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on ‘Budget-to-Action Plan’ organised for officials here on Friday. The aim of the workshop is to educate officials on the proper use of Rs 4,732 crore granted to the Bengaluru West City Corporation for 2026-27.

“Instead of spending more money on maintenance of the corporation’s assets, we should think of using it efficiently. Engineers have a big role to play here,” he said.