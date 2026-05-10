Man, harassed by partner, dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man has died by suicide on Tuesday after he was allegedly mentally harassed by his live-in partner. The victim, C Thippeswamy, who hailed from Chitradurga, was in a relationship with Priyanka, from Davanagere, who is a mother of two, over the last few months. They were living together in a rented house on KTG College Road in Hegganahalli for the last one-and-a-half months, after renting the house claiming to be husband and wife.

Thippeswamy died by hanging from the ceiling fan between 5.30 pm and 9.40 pm on Tuesday. His brother, C Shiva Murthy (35) filed a complaint against Priyanka on Wednesday, stating that Thippeswamy often told him about the mental harassment he faced from Priyanka. She had also told him to end the relationship if he wanted, the complaint mentioned.

Thippeswamy and Priyanka met on Instagram and started working at the same garments factory. Police said, the woman deserted her husband and children and started living with him. Thippeswamy, stayed in the city past eight years. His family discovered about the woman when she started answering his phone calls and blocked the numbers of his family members. A case of abetment of suicide is registered against the woman at Rajagopal Nagar police station.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)