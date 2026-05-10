Two gelatin sticks found near PM Modi’s convoy route in Bengaluru outskirts

BENGALURU: A major security alert was triggered in Bengaluru after two gelatin sticks were found near the convoy route scheduled to be used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kaggalipura on Sunday morning.

Speaking to the media, Central Division Deputy Inspector General (DIG)

Girish said that a constable found a suspicious packet and alerted senior officials. Upon information, the anti-sabotage team and police personnel rushed to the spot, recovered two gelatin sticks, and conducted thorough checks. No arrests had been made so far and the investigation is under way.

Girish further added that the police are probing whether there is any connection between the threat call and the gelatin sticks.