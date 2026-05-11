Bengaluru East Corporation starts anti-encroachment drive

BENGALURU: A special enforcement drive was conducted on Sunday within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) amid rising encroachments on footpaths, major roadsides and public spaces.

The operation was carried out in the Hoodi, Ramamurthy Nagar and Kadugodi divisions. Upcoming encroachment-clearance drives will be held in Doddanekundi, Horamavu, Vijnanapura, Varthur and KR Puram divisions.

Roadside stalls, pushcarts, unauthorised parking, construction materials, shop extensions and illegal advertisement structures were removed during the operation. Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar said,

“Footpaths are meant for safe pedestrian movement, but increasing encroachments by shops, temporary structures, street vendors, construction materials and advertisement boards are forcing pedestrians onto roads, creating traffic congestion and safety hazards. In the interest of public safety, phased operations are being undertaken across the city.”

Teams comprising four marshals, 10 labourers, three tractors and a JCB machine were deployed in each ward. The operations are being supervised and coordinated by the respective ward engineers and assistant executive engineers.