K-RIDE opens casting yard for nine Kanaka Line stations of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

BENGALURU: A new casting yard and batching plant were inaugurated at Huskur Station on Corridor-4 (Kanaka Line) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Transport Project (BSTP) on Sunday, aimed at accelerating station construction and improving quality standards.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company – Karnataka (K-RIDE) Managing Director Lakshman Singh, after inaugurating the facility, said it has been established for construction works related to nine stations on the Kanaka Line, stretching from Heelalige to Rajanukunte via Yelahanka.

He added that the centralised casting yard would significantly improve the speed, safety and quality control of the project. Speaking to TNIE, Singh said the casting yard measures around 400 metres in length and 34–40 metres in width. “Once you have a centralised casting yard of this capacity, the speed of construction increases. Quality of work, quality control and safety also improve because the operations are mechanised,” he said.

According to him, nearly 1,000 girders are required for the nine stations being executed under a contract handled by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). Each girder weighs around 20–30 metric tonnes.