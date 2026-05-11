Pickleball pros Sharmada Balu and Anup Basti chat about switching from pro tennis, winning internationally and more

A former pro tennis player who has represented her nation countless times – even winning gold at the South Asian Games at the peak of her career – Sharmada Balu didn’t think much of the first pickleball game she witnessed. But this scepticism quickly turned into curiosity when she picked up the racquet herself for a neighbourhood tournament. “I won the first time I played and I loved competing so much. It was at a time when I’d decided to step back from tennis and was trying to see what else I could do while staying in the sports field. Pickleball fell into my lap at the perfect time,” says the player. She is now set to captain a team at Centre Court Pickleball, Bengaluru’s first franchise-based pickleball league which is ongoing through May.

Transitioning from playing pro-level tennis to pickleball definitely gave her an edge, explains Balu, saying, “The transition is smooth because you’re a lot fitter, quicker, and your strokes are much cleaner but as you start playing at higher levels, it gets tougher. A lot of players in the league are those who have played racquet sports at pro levels before, so the competition is intense.” Some things about pickleball, though, played on a smaller court and with different rules, need more than any deeply embedded tennis instincts, as Balu shares, “You’ve been trained your whole life to hit the ball hard, but here, you need to slow the ball down, stay calm and only attack at certain points. I struggled with this initially.”

Captaining The Rally Renegades, a team of 10 players, Balu is optimistic about their chances, especially with the opening day seeing them win four out of six matches across singles and mixed doubles categories. She says, “We have a great bunch of highly-motivated people in our team and we’re in sync,” she says, adding, “The crowd of around 1,200 people who had turned up to watch us play made it so much better as well. The community around the sport is lovely in Bengaluru and the league has definitely elevated the pickleball scene here.”