PM Modi meets Bengaluru BJP leaders; party gears up for GBA polls

BENGALURU: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed elected representatives, aspirants and party leaders from Bengaluru on Sunday, the BJP has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls. The party has scheduled a meeting on May 15 with BJP MLAs and city leaders to discuss election strategy.

Karnataka State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi has announced that the GBA polls are tentatively expected to be held in the second or third week of June. Modi, who was in Bengaluru, addressed a gathering largely comprising elected representatives and party leaders from the city.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BJP State President BY Vijayendra alleged that Congress government has neglected Bengaluru over the past three years. “There are several issues to take to the people, including bad roads, garbage and water problems.

We will fight not just to win the polls, but in the interest of Bengaluru’s citizens who are fed up with the Congress government,” he said. Vijayendra said Bengaluru has traditionally been a BJP stronghold in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and expressed confidence that the party would secure a lion’s share of seats. “The government promised a ‘Brand Bengaluru’ but has failed to deliver. We are determined to win all five corporations under the GBA,” he added.