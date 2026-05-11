'SIR is BJP's latest weapon to establish Hindu rashtra': Prashant Bhushan at Bengaluru seminar

BENGALURU: Prashant Bhushan, a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be the latest “weapon” in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) history trying to establish a “Hindu rashtra”.

Bhushan was the keynote speaker at a public seminar on the Delimitation Bill, the Women’s Reservation Bill and the SIR, held on Sunday. He said that SIR, in its current version, is a targeted exercise to disenfranchise the nation’s Muslim voters.

“When the BJP came to power, they said that they wanted a Hindu rashtra; but over time they realised that they could not amend the constitution to erode secularism and reduce Muslims and minorities to second class citizens. They tried to impose the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, but the Supreme Court intervened and stopped it from being used on a communal basis,” he said.

According to Bhushan, the arrival of SIR in the manner it did, clouded the transparency a fair election should have in the service of vested interests. “Since the time India’s first voter list was made in 1951, there was no requirement to fill an enumeration form even once.