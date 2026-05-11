Six phones, eight SIMs seized in raid at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison

BENGALURU: Officials of the Bengaluru Central Prison found six mobile phones, eight SIM cards, and other prohibited items during a surprise raid conducted between May 8 and 9. Two separate FIRs were registered and four undertrial prisoners were named in the FIR made on Saturday.

The Parappana Agrahara police officials carried out a surprise inspection between 1.45 pm and 3.30 pm under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent TK Lokesh in Security Section 2, Room No 6. During the raid, prohibited electronic items were recovered from the cells of four undertrial prisoners identified as Mustafa , Abubal Rahman, Salman, and Fazal.

Officials seized four mobile phones, seven SIM cards, one earbud device, two earphones, a charging cable and adapter from the inmates’ possession. Based on a complaint filed by Superintendent-in-Charge B R Adhani, police registered an FIR against the four inmates and launched an investigation to ascertain how the mobile phones were smuggled into the prison despite security checks.

In another FIR registered on Friday, officials found two mobile phones and a SIM card near a pillar in Room No 11 during the surprise raid. Officials are yet to ascertain who the prohibited items belonged to. The prison superintendent sought action against those who allegedly helped smuggle the banned items into the jail and facilitated their usage by inmates. Police have registered a case under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act and other relevant provisions.