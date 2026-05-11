To the moon and back: Singer-songwriter Aditya A shares what went behind his viral 'Chaand Baaliyan'

It is 2023, and almost every other Instagram reel or YouTube Short seems to have the same song playing in the background – Chaand Baaliyan. Soft, comforting and catchy, the track found its way into playlists, eventually becoming one of the most recognisable indie songs in recent years. For many, Aditya A remains closely associated with the warmth and simplicity of Chaand Baaliyan.

Although he has visited B’luru only a few times, he says the city has always stood out to him for its people and atmosphere. “I have performed here once before and the crowd was really appreciative. I also have a personal connection with the city – my sister lives here,” he smiles.

Despite the phenomenal reach of Chaand Baaliyan, Aditya says he never imagined the song would become such a massive hit. “I made it, keeping the entertainment factor in mind. I thought I should make something fun,” he recalls.

The story behind the title, however, came from an unexpectedly funny moment from his personal life. “Actually, my wife wanted chaand baaliyan (crescent-moon-shaped earrings), so she asked me to buy them. I didn’t know what they were, so I looked it up on the internet and the word stuck in my mind,” he laughs.

Part of the song’s charm, he believes, lies in its simplicity it holds. “It’s a simple and happy song. It was not made with any other intention other than to please the listener,” he says.

Even after becoming closely associated with one viral track, Aditya says he never felt burdened by expectations. “It’s natural that people want you to create such a big hit again. But it’s a romantic and fun zone that I’m already well-versed in, and I’m most comfortable in that,” he says. His other songs, like Sunday, Awaargi and Khwab, further helped him continue exploring the mellow, romantic sound listeners connect him with.