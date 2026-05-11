To the moon and back: Singer-songwriter Aditya A shares what went behind his viral 'Chaand Baaliyan'

It is 2023, and almost every other Instagram reel or YouTube Short seems to have the same song playing in the background – Chaand Baaliyan. Soft, comforting and catchy, the track found its way into playlists, eventually becoming one of the most recognisable indie songs in recent years. For many, Aditya A remains closely associated with the warmth and simplicity of Chaand Baaliyan.
Although he has visited B’luru only a few times, he says the city has always stood out to him for its people and atmosphere. “I have performed here once before and the crowd was really appreciative. I also have a personal connection with the city – my sister lives here,” he smiles.
Despite the phenomenal reach of Chaand Baaliyan, Aditya says he never imagined the song would become such a massive hit. “I made it, keeping the entertainment factor in mind. I thought I should make something fun,” he recalls.
The story behind the title, however, came from an unexpectedly funny moment from his personal life. “Actually, my wife wanted chaand baaliyan (crescent-moon-shaped earrings), so she asked me to buy them. I didn’t know what they were, so I looked it up on the internet and the word stuck in my mind,” he laughs.
Part of the song’s charm, he believes, lies in its simplicity it holds. “It’s a simple and happy song. It was not made with any other intention other than to please the listener,” he says.
Even after becoming closely associated with one viral track, Aditya says he never felt burdened by expectations. “It’s natural that people want you to create such a big hit again. But it’s a romantic and fun zone that I’m already well-versed in, and I’m most comfortable in that,” he says. His other songs, like Sunday, Awaargi and Khwab, further helped him continue exploring the mellow, romantic sound listeners connect him with.
However, his songwriting style, much like his music, remains rooted in everyday conversations. “Lyrically, I like to write things that I speak in my day-to-day life. But you can’t just say what you say normally. So you need to tweak it according to the music,” he explains. This relatability is what keeps listeners emotionally connected. With many feel-good songs under his belt, one thing many don’t know about him is his likeness towards different genres. “I have been into classical music. There are a few songs which are inclined towards it. I am also into rock music – I listen to a lot of bands like Nirvana, alternative rock like R.E.M.”
The singer further talks about the role social media played in amplifying his music, while maintaining that virality was never the end goal. “I am more of a musical person – concerned with the ears more than the eyes,” the singer-songwriter says.
When asked whether Chaand Baaliyan ever overshadowed him as an artiste, Aditya responds with surprising ease. “People at some places still don’t know me. They don’t know the artiste, but they know the song, and that is okay. You need to be patient. You just need to keep making music,” he says.
And if there is one thing he hopes audiences carry back after watching him perform this weekend, he says candidly, “I want people to take life a little less seriously… and see every moment as special.”