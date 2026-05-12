ASI begins Rs 56 lakh conservation of Hazara Rama Temple in Hampi

HAMPI, HOSAPETE : Acting on the directives of Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his recent visit to Hampi, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hampi Circle, has bebun conservation works at the historic Hazara Ramachandra Temple in Hampi. The project, estimated at around Rs 56 lakh, is aimed at safeguarding the monument’s architectural and historical character.

The conservation initiative focuses on the restoration of the temple complex’s stone flooring and is expected to be completed within 60 days. The ASI has stated that the restoration will be undertaken in strict conformity with the traditional construction practices that prevailed during the Vijayanagara period.

In keeping with this approach, the ASI is employing time-honoured materials — such as lime, river sand, jaggery, gallnut, bael fruit, and river pebbles — in the preparation of lime concrete and plaster. These traditional inputs are being used to preserve the site’s historical authenticity while maintaining its structural integrity.