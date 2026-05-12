Bengaluru court convicts Ugandan woman for illegal stay, acquits her in prostitution case

BENGALURU: A city court sentenced a Ugandan citizen, Nabukeny Betty Nasimiya (31), for overstaying illegally in India to simple imprisonment (SI) for two years, two months, 15 days, with a Rs 10,000 fine for the offence punishable under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

“On verifying documents of the accused, it was disclosed that both passport and visa had expired on May 30 2024. The date of the raid and the date of entry into India clearly show that the accused stayed in Bengaluru illegally.

The documentary evidence placed by the prosecution with the consent of the accused counsel during his arguments proves that the accused remained in India exceeding the period mentioned in the visa issued to her”, said Judge E Rajeeva Gowda, from Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on April 30.

“Along with the SI, the accused shall pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 and execute a personal bond for Rs 25,000. Issue intimation of the order to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office concerned to take necessary legal action against the accused in view of Section 3(2) of the Foreigners Act 1946, immediately”, said judge, and directed to set off the period of judicial custody undergone by her from the conviction.