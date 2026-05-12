Bengaluru special home for children in conflict with law overcrowded as admissions hit record high

BENGALURU: The special home for children in conflict with law (CCL) in the city is seeing an unprecedented increase in admissions since the end of last year.

"The special home has 68 inmates aged between 14 and 22 years, the highest so far, since its inception 15 years ago in 2011. The sanctioned capacity is 50 inmates," said Dr Antony Sebastian, founder, executive director, ECHO (Empowerment of Children and Human Rights Organisation), a non-profit organisation which manages the Bengaluru-based Government Special Home for CCL.

The increase in the number of CCL in the special home is a disturbing resonance of the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 'Crime in India 2024' report, according to which there is an uptick in crimes by juveniles (CCL) by 11.2 per cent in the country. "Since December last year, the numbers have been steadily increasing at the special home in Sumanahalli centre. There were 55 inmates in December.

The number went up to 58 in January, 61 in February, and by April-end, we had 68 inmates. We have written to the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), requesting them to increase the capacity and supporting infrastructure, including staff, in the special home. There is staff shortage and it is a challenge to handle the increase in the flow of admissions," he added.

Besides the increase in admissions, the number of drug-related 'convictions' is also of serious concern. "Of the 68 inmates, 10 to 15 boys in the age group of 17-21 years have been 'convicted' for heinous crimes; 20 boys aged between 14 and 18 years have been 'convicted' under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Some of them are fathers, which has attracted a three-year sentence under POCSO," said Superintendent, Special Home, Biju PT.