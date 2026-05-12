Jhumkas have been making their presence felt on the global fashion scene: experts weigh in on the trend

When Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a now viral selfie, Indian girls everywhere immediately felt a spark of recognition in something that’s in all our jewellery boxes – a pair of dangly silver jhumkas. “It was a surprise because she was wearing jhumkas with a western outfit (blazer); you don’t generally associate them with an outfit like that. It has always been a timeless part of Indian jewellery, but with global fashion becoming more inclusive, traditional pieces are finally being seen and appreciated internationally,” says Akanksha Chhabra, co-founder of fashion label Pastels and Pop.

The ubiquitous piece of jewellery also grabbed eyes at the Paris Fashion Week when Ralph Lauren models walked the runway wearing them with pantsuits, ties, blazers and even leather jackets. With the spotlight on these indo-western experiments, image consultant Bia Sandhu has some tips for those wanting to swap studs and hoops for jhumkas. “For a formal look of black trousers with a structured blazer, go for smaller or medium-sized gold jhumkas. Gold automatically gives a more formal effect compared to silver or multi-coloured pieces,” shares Sandhu while Chhabra cautions, “I would avoid jhumkas with too many or too big danglers with structured clothes because it starts looking informal.”

If suits and blazers feel like too much outside of corporate board rooms, jhumkas go well with informal summer outfits too, according to popular jewellery brand Quirksmith’s founder Divya Batra. “I love wearing single-colour dresses with clean silhouettes and pairing them with jhumkas. The sleeker the dress, the more the jewellery gets to shine and highlight the face. I also combine those with stacks of bangles and rings.” Sandhu adds her own idea, “Flared skirts and polka dots are in. I’d pair a long polka dot skirt with a white shirt and medium sized silver jhumkas – informal but trendy.”