Karnataka Compost Corporation to merge with BSWML to cut down costs

BENGALURU: Nearly six months after clearing 5,000 tonnes of composite and doubling the turnover from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 1 crore, the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) is now likely to be merged with the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML).

Confirming this, KCDC Chairman AN Natraj Gowda said, “The objective of BSWML under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is the same and larger compared to KCDC, and the change is being contemplated following advice of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar. BSWML collects, transports, segregates and manages waste, whereas KCDC only composts wet waste. In the coming days, BSWML will take up composting from wet waste.”

The decision was taken to cut down on the expenditure incurred in the maintenance and running of six composting units — five with GBA and one of KCDC in HSR Layout.

KCDC incurs Rs 40 lakh annually, including salaries for 20 permanent and 40 contractual staff. In contrast, it made Rs 26 lakh from the sale of compost generated from wet waste.

“In 2025, the KCDC earned Rs 1 crore from the clearance of 5,000 tonnes of pending stock. Otherwise, it’s only expenditure is from running the composting unit. Hence, it is now being considered to bring it under the purview of BSWML,” Gowda added.

The KCDC had also proposed installing composting plants in parks under the GBA to convert fallen leaves and organic waste into fertiliser to make Bengaluru a zero-waste city when it comes to wet and green waste. “Once BSWML takes over, modern technology will be adopted to convert daily waste into fertiliser quickly, while ensuring that residents living nearby are not inconvenienced. Scientific measures will be implemented to control odour,” said an official with KCDC.