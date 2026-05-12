Karnataka HC commutes 78-year-old man’s 1 year imprisonment to a day

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has commuted a 78-year-old man's simple imprisonment of one year for a day till the rising of the court.

Syed Saifudden of Bannimantap in Mysuru was sentenced by a trial court for causing an accident during a car test drive. While driving the car, he rammed a motorcycle from behind in 2012, resulting in the death of a pillion rider.

"Taking note of the physical/health condition of the petitioner, this court, as a peculiar case, is of the opinion that the sentence needs to be modified by directing him to undergo simple imprisonment for a day till the rising of the court by paying an enhanced fine amount of Rs 5 lakh, though the concept of 'blood money' is alien to the Indian criminal jurisprudence," said Justice V Srishananda. He directed the petitioner to undergo imprisonment for a day till the rising of the court and to pay enhanced fine amount of Rs 5 lakh on or before May 15.

On July 28, 2012, Saifudden, who took the test drive, drove the car in a rash and negligent manner and hit the bike from behind near the railway under bridge at Unnathi Nagar, KRS Ring Road in NR Police Station around 2 pm. The pillion rider, Lakshmi, and the rider were seriously injured.