Life-lines: B'luru cartoonists & illustrators remember Mario de Miranda in his centenary year

Be it through the frantic, crowded energy of the monochromatic jazz scene or the colour-blocked elegance of a Japanese temple, Miranda captured the soul of a location, together with caricature and architectural detail. Even younger artists who encountered Miranda long after his prime continue to find inspiration in his illustrations. City-based doodle and watercolour artist Basid KP says the liveliness of Miranda’s scenes immediately drew him in and changed the way he looked at illustration. “Every gesture, interaction and background detail carried a story. It wasn’t just drawing, it was life on paper,” Basid shares. On the other hand, illustrator and doodle artist Mounica Tata believes Miranda’s strength lay in his ability to turn ordinary moments into compelling visual narratives. She says his humour emerged from close observations of people and situations rather than exaggerated caricature alone. “Humour is hard. To get a laugh that too without using too many words, you need to be able to look at life closely and have a perspective that’s ever so slightly askew. All of these need to be translated on paper, which is no easy feat,” she says.