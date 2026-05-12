Medicover opens hospital exclusively for women, kids in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To mark Mother’s Day, Medicover Hospitals inaugurated a 100-bed hospital to cater exclusively to women and children, at Hoodi Junction in Whitefield on May 10. Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth inaugurated the hospital.

Obstetricians, fetal medicine specialists, neonatologists, paediatricians and anaesthetists will work together under one roof.

The integrated model is poised to allow mothers and infants remain within the same coordinated clinical system from pregnancy through delivery, neonatal care and paediatric follow-ups.

Medicover Hospitals Chairman and Managing Director Dr G. Anil Krishna said, “With this launch, we are bringing Medicover’s integrated, doctor-led model of perinatal and paediatric care which has delivered strong outcomes across our existing units, to Karnataka.”