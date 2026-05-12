Miscreants flee with Rs 23 lakh from Tamil Nadu couple after diversion trick in Bengaluru outskirts

BENGALURU: Unidentified miscreants have escaped with cash and a demand draft all valued around Rs 23 lakh by diverting the attention of a couple from Tamil Nadu when they had come to sell their property in Anekal taluk.

The incident happened at the Guddahatti Gate on Hosur Road at 2 pm on Friday. After the property sale at the sub-registrar’s office in Anekal, the couple was going in a car. Enroute, they found one of the car tyres deflated. A stranger even offered help to them by taking the complainant to check for a puncture shop.

After smashing the car’s front windshield, the accused escaped with valuables, including a gold ornament. The complaint was filed by N Krishna Mohan (65), from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Mohan parked his car near a petrol bunk and had gone with the stranger while his wife was at the petrol bunk enquiring if there were any puncture shops in the vicinity. “We suspect that the accused was following the complainant from the sub registrar’s office,” the police said.