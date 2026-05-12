Priest, three others in soup for staging kidnap drama in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Byadarahalli police have summoned a 27-year-old priest and three persons belonging to another family for staging an abduction drama to bring back a man who had eloped with a girl.

The priest’s brother had eloped with the girl, who belongs to the family of three persons. As part of the kidnap drama, they made a video showing the priest being assaulted and forced to request his brother to bring back the girl and rescue him. After the video was sent to the family members, one of their relatives, unaware of the kidnap drama, approached the police and filed a complaint.

The police, who saw the video, believed it to be a case of abduction. Only after the priest’s “rescue”, they came to know that it was a kidnap drama.

The priest has been identified as Kotresh, who lives near Veerabhadreshwara Temple in D Group Layout. The other three have been identified as Basavaraju, Virupaksha and Umesh Swamy.

The complaint was filed by YS Niranjana Murthy, 34, a resident of D Group Layout, who is also a priest. He works with Kotresh in the same temple. The kidnap drama was staged on Friday night.