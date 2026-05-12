Two siblings die as fire guts shed near Bengaluru's Kothanur

BENGALURU: Two siblings, aged five and three, died when fire broke out in their temporary shed near K Narayanapura in Kothanur police station limits on Monday afternoon. The deceased, Arjun (5) and Asha (3) were kids of Durgappa and Savitri, migrant labourers from Raichur.

The police said at 1.40 pm, a fire broke out in the shed when the children were inside. Their parents were at work and their grandmother who was looking after them, had gone outside.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A large quantity of clothes kept inside the shed caught fire, causing dense smoke, the police said.

The police suspect that the children fell unconscious due to the heavy smoke and sustained burns after the fire engulfed the shed. One child died on the spot, while the other succumbed at the hospital. The bodies were shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College Hospital for autopsy.