Aspirants from Karnataka left in shock and dismay

BENGALURU: The cancellation of NEET-UG by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday left around 1.45 lakh aspirants from Karnataka, including Bengaluru, in a state of dismay and disillusionment.

The cancellation followed reports of leak of the question papers, allegedly as early as May 1, with the test held two days later on May 3. As of now, no re-examination date has been announced.

For a 19-year-old student from Bengaluru, this was her first time appearing for the test, which now turned out to be a disappointing ordeal. “I attended coaching classes for a year at the Brilliant Study Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first six months of the course covered the syllabus that was expected to be asked in the examination while the rest of the year focused on practice tests and regular mock tests. The questions that were covered in the mock tests were highly rigorous, due to which, the actual examination seemed easy for me. I hope there is no re-examination,” she said.