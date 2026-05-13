Between Winning and Becoming

The word Siddhartha is formed from two Sanskrit roots: Siddha, that which is achieved and Artha, that which was sought. Together, it means one who has found what he was looking for or more simply, one who has found meaning. It is no accident that this was the name borne by the Buddha before renunciation, when he was still Siddhartha Gautama, prince of Kapilavastu. Long before enlightenment became a destination, meaning was already the question.

The question about what life means has trailed humanity like a shadow and is present in our myths, prayers, philosophies, and funeral rites. From the Epic of Gilgamesh to the Rig Veda, from the Upanishads to the Book of Job, humans have wrestled with suffering, mortality, purpose and the good life. In the West, the modern phrasing “What is the meaning of life?” appears relatively late. The German romantic writer Novalis seems to have used der Sinn des Lebens in his notebooks in the late 1790s, followed soon after by Friedrich Schlegel. Arthur Schopenhauer would later pose the question bluntly – ‘What is the meaning of life at all?’

Across cultures, thinkers arrived at different answers, but circled the same terrain. Plato spoke of the Good, Aristotle of eudaimonia (meaning human flourishing), Aquinas of divine purpose and Kant of moral duty. Laozi urged alignment with the Tao; the Buddha diagnosed suffering and prescribed liberation. None used the phrase as we do today, but all were searching for what makes life worth enduring. In my own reading, several books have shaped how I think about this question: Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning, Hermann Hesse’s Siddhartha, Hector Garcia’s Ikigai, Randy Pausch’s The Last Lecture, Mitch Albom’s Tuesdays with Morrie and David Brooks’ The Second Mountain. Each, in its own way, gestures toward meaning as something discovered rather than acquired. But I want to linger on a few lesser-discussed works that illuminate the question from unexpected angles. I begin with Susan Wolf’s The Meaning of Life and Why It Matters. Wolf rejects the idea that meaning is found solely in happiness or in moral righteousness. Instead, she proposes that a meaningful life arises when subjective passion meets objective worth. Meaning, she argues, comes from ‘loving something worthy of love’. It is not enough to feel good, nor is it sufficient to do good out of duty alone.