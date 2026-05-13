Karnataka court grants bail to CET exam staff in Janivara removal case, cites excessive action and fear of misuse of law

BENGALURU: Taking note of the future implications of taking excessive action by sending the staff on examination duty to jail for instructing a student to remove the sacred thread (janivara) before entering the CET hall due to a misunderstanding or lack of awareness, the LXII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court granted bail to three staff members of a private college.

The accused staff members, Sudhakar, Saritha and Girijamma, were in judicial custody for over 15 days.

“Considering the future implications, if such incidents arise out of misunderstanding or lack of proper awareness, and are dealt with in an excessive manner, it may create an atmosphere of fear among the K-CET authorities and staff in the coming days.

It may also result in officials being placed under pressure and fear while conducting examinations, thereby affecting the smooth and fair conduct of the examination process. Further, for such a comparatively minor issue, keeping the accused persons in jail for several days without there being any allegation of physical violence or serious misconduct, and sending them in judicial custody in undue haste without considering the alternative measures, would not be proper or justified,” said Judge Raghavendra S Channabasappa, passing the order on May 11.