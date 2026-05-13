Lokayukta summons GBA DCF, hospital dean on May 18, seeks explanation

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta, which had registered a suo motu case in the Bowring Hospital wall collapse incident in which seven people lost their lives, has served notice to the deputy conservator of forests, Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the hospital’s dean and director, seeking an explanation.

As per sources, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil’s office also summoned the DCF and the hospital dean on May 18 and give a written explanation.

“There is a mass of roots near the collapse site and two withered trees on the hospital premises. The Lokayukta suspects that this also could be a reason for the wall collapse. The hospital is the custodian of such trees, and only on their request, we can take action. We just cannot be held responsible for someone else’s mistake,” said a senior assistant conservator of forests in the GBA.

The GBA Employees and Officers’ Union is also upset with the government suspending an executive engineer and an assistant executive engineer of Shivajinagar Assembly constituency following the wall collapse.