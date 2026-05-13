Man ends life over betting debts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man allegedly ended his life due to heavy debt incurred while betting, at his residence in Arishinakunte village in Nelamangala Town police limits on Monday.

The deceased Shivakumar was from Singasadanapalli village in Tamil Nadu. He was living in Nelamangala taluk for the past six years, working in a car garage.

The police said that Shivakumar had fallen into a debt trap due to betting, and suspect that he hanged himself in his rented room two days ago.

He was found dead on Monday morning by the house owners after they noticed no movement from the room. An unnatural death report is registered at the Nelamangala Town police station.

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