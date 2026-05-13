NEET debacle shows entrance exams best left to states: Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday strongly criticised the cancellation of NEET UG-2026 following reports of question paper leaks and irregularities, and accused the Union government of failing to protect the future of students.

In a statement on X, Siddaramaiah termed the cancellation of the examination as “a cruel betrayal of the youth”. He said more than 22 lakh students across the country, including over one lakh from Karnataka, had appeared for the examination after months of preparation and financial sacrifice by their families. “Students worked hard for months, while parents spent on coaching, travel and other expenses with the hope of a fair exam. In one stroke, the Union government has pushed them back into uncertainty and distress,” he said.

The CM reiterated Karnataka’s long-standing opposition to NEET, stating that the state government had already raised concerns in 2024 that the examination system was unfair to rural and economically weaker students and undermined the states’ authority over admissions.

Siddaramaiah said the latest controversy has once again exposed serious flaws in the conduct of national-level examinations under the Narendra Modi-led government. He alleged that repeated paper leaks in recruitment and entrance examinations had become a recurring failure of the Centre.

He also called for a transparent and time-bound investigation, strict action against those responsible, immediate clarity on the fresh examination schedule, and restoration of states’ powers to conduct entrance examinations.

Shivakumar described the cancellation of NEET as “a huge disgrace” and said the incident shattered the confidence of lakhs of students.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said students prepare for years with dreams of building their future, but such incidents force them into uncertainty despite their hard work.