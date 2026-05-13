Swimmer Niranjan Mukundan on entering the world's top 5 rankings

Whenever life threw challenges his way, city swimmer Niranjan Mukundan kept pushing forward, proving little could hold him back. At the recent Bergen Swim Festival in Norway, Mukundan clocked an impressive 2:59 in the 200 IM, breaking the three-minute barrier and entering the world’s top five rankings. “Our target was to go below three minutes, and I clocked 2 minutes 59 seconds. Achieving that while also making it to the top five felt like everything came together,” he beams.

Behind the race lies years of persistence. For the para swimmer, the 200 IM is more than just another event. It is a relationship shaped by both progress and heartbreak. The event has been Mukundan’s main focus for nearly half a decade, though the journey has often been frustrating. “I missed an Asian Games bronze in this event by less than a second. So it’s always a love-hate relationship,” the 31-year-old swimmer says.

This year, however, he adopted a different approach. Instead of spreading his focus across multiple events, Mukundan and his team decided to concentrate solely on the 200 IM with the Asian Games in mind. The result not only paid off but also pushed him into elite global territory.

Mukundan’s entry into swimming wasn’t by choice; it was prescribed. Born with Spinal Arthritis, he underwent 19 major surgeries, including a gruelling 16-hour procedure on his spine and legs. “Doctors suggested swimming as part of rehabilitation. But somewhere along the way, I fell in love with the sport. I didn’t choose swimming, rather it chose me,” he confesses with a smile.