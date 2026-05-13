Three in CCB net for attempting to sell deer antlers

BENGALURU: The Organized Crime Wing (East) of the CCB along with Chikkabanavara police arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to sell a prohibited deer antler worth around Rs 10 lakh near a college in Chikkabanavara.

The accused are Murali (29), a plumber and resident of Moodalapalya; Manjunatha (39), a delivery boy and resident of Marenahalli; and Kariyappa (53), a painter and resident of Hanumanthegouda Layout.

Based on a tip-off about the sale of an antler of a wild animal on May 9, the CCB police registered an FIR at the Chikkabanavara police station under the Wildlife Protection Act and conducted a raid seizing one pair of deer antler, worth around Rs 10 lakh, from the possession of the three accused and arrested them.