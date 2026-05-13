Three in CCB net for attempting to sell deer antlers

BENGALURU: The Organized Crime Wing (East) of the CCB along with Chikkabanavara police arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to sell a prohibited deer antler worth around Rs 10 lakh near a college in Chikkabanavara.
The accused are Murali (29), a plumber and resident of Moodalapalya; Manjunatha (39), a delivery boy and resident of Marenahalli; and Kariyappa (53), a painter and resident of Hanumanthegouda Layout.
Based on a tip-off about the sale of an antler of a wild animal on May 9, the CCB police registered an FIR at the Chikkabanavara police station under the Wildlife Protection Act and conducted a raid seizing one pair of deer antler, worth around Rs 10 lakh, from the possession of the three accused and arrested them.
The accused revealed during questioning that a man from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, who is the prime accused, had given them the antlers to sell. The police suspect that the deer was hunted in the Krishnagiri forest area. The details of the buyer are yet to be ascertained, and investigation is underway to trace the main accused. One of the accused was taken into police custody for further questioning and two others are remanded in judicial custody.