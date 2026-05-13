Three interstate thieves held for robbing jeweller in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: KR Puram police arrested three men for stealing 196gm of gold ornaments, 1.7kg of silver articles and Rs 22,000 in cash from a jeweller’s house. The probe revealed that the accused committed the theft after collecting information from a domestic help working in the complainant’s house. However, the domestic help was unaware that the information would be used for theft.

Chaudhary Chellaram (45) from Rajasthan, residing in Anandapura on TC Palya Main Road, filed a complaint on February 20, stating that he had gone to Pune to attend a wedding, while his wife and two children remained in Bengaluru and had gone shopping in the morning. When they returned home in the afternoon, they found the front door of the house open and their gold jewellery, silver articles and Rs 4.9 lakh in cash kept in a bedroom cupboard was stolen.

Police took T Kailas Kedariya (30) and S Gopal (29), both cloth merchants from Jalora taluk in Rajasthan, into custody. The accused confessed during interrogation that they, along with Nagendra Sahani (36), a vegetable trader in Mumbai who was from Uttar Pradesh and Uttam Singh from Rajasthan committed the theft. The two accused were brought to Bengaluru on a transit warrant. Police arrested Sahani from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh.