ASHA workers in Bengaluru seek Rs 10,000 honorarium, want arrears cleared

BENGALURU: Hundreds of ASHA workers from Bengaluru GBA, Urban and Rural limits staged a protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), demanding payment of pending honorarium and incentives, a fixed monthly pay of Rs 10,000 and resolution of other grievances.

Addressing the protest, state vice president Rama TC said ASHA workers in Karnataka face delayed honorarium and incentive payments. She alleged central incentives for 3–4 months and state honorarium for 1–2 months remain pending.

She also claimed incentives are inadequate compared to workload, funds for TB, TBI and NCD programs have been delayed for years, and payments for many workers have been reduced for months.

The union also opposed the deactivation of nine services in the ASHA Nidhi software, stating that it would reduce incentives of each worker by Rs 500-1000 per month. Rama said the workers had been carrying out these services for several years and that they were important for maternal and child safety and the health of poor people.

Urban ASHA leader Mahalakshmi termed the delay in payment of honorarium condemn wof mandatory documentation through the ‘Samasta’ app, retirement benefits and continuation of ASHA facilitators.

They demanded implementation of a minimum monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 by combining central incentives and state honorarium, as announced by the Chief Minister in January 2025, and implementation of the Rs 1,000 hike announced in the March 2025 State budget.