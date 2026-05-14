Bengaluru Dy CM Shivakumar justifies 15% exemption for setback violation

BENGALURU: Justifying the 15% exemption to setback violations given to site owners under the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that due to the intense demand for land in the city and the pressure of day-to-day developments, property owners have constructed buildings without setbacks as per rules.

“The law allows for a maximum setback discount of 50% for plots measuring 20x30, 30x40 and 40x60. Now, we are giving a setback of 10%. We have given a 15% exemption,” he said.

In 2020, the BJP government had implemented a law called ‘38D’. More than 1 lakh people had built houses in BDA layouts. Out of this, only 570 people had applied. The law allowed the payment of fees on the guidance value of 10% for 200 to 600 feet, 25% for 600 to 900 feet, 40% for 1,200 to 2,400 feet and 50% for 2,400 to 4,000 feet. At that time, the application was allowed for six months. But no one came forward to pay the fee, as it was too high, he said.