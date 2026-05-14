Bengaluru GST fraud: Two arrested for fake ITC scam involving Rs 2,384 crore turnover, Rs 420 crore tax credit

BENGALURU: Two key accused involved in a large-scale fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud of Rs 2,384 crore have been arrested in Bengaluru in a major enforcement action carried out by the Enforcement Wing (South Zone) of the Karnataka Commercial Taxes Department in coordination with the Service Analysis and Intelligence Wing of the Commercial Taxes Department.

Based on specific intelligence inputs collected by the intelligence wing, the department unearthed the highly organised fake invoicing cartel operating through entities purportedly engaged in trading of tungsten carbide scrap, e-waste and other scrap materials, causing a massive loss to the government through fraudulent availment and passing of inadmissible ITC.

According to a press statement by the Enforcement Wing (South Zone) Commercial Taxes Department, the accused are identified as Saleemulla Baig, 49, of SKS Traders, and Hassain Baig, 35, of KH E-Waste Recycler.

“Saleemulla fraudulently availed fake ITC from 72 bogus supplier entities involving suspicious turnover of nearly Rs 2,172 crore and fake ITC of around Rs 382 crore. Similarly, Hassain was found to have availed fake ITC from 55 bogus supplier entities involving suspicious turnover of approximately Rs 212 crore and fraudulent ITC of nearly Rs 38 crore. Both have been arrested under the provisions of GST Act,” the press release stated.

Fake invoicing network involving 127 bogus entities, with aggregate suspicious turnover of about Rs 2,384 crore and fraudulent ITC of nearly Rs 420 crore have been exposed.