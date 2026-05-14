B'luru theatre artiste’s phone-shot award-winning docu-film exposes everyday caste oppression

Caste has long found expression in Indian art, sometimes overt, sometimes subtle, often filtered through dominant narratives. In recent years, we see many artistes from marginalised communities reclaiming space to tell their own stories, on their own terms – unapologetically across films, plays, music and more. It is within this evolving place that city-based theatre practitioner Chandrasekhar K’s Song of Ghetto, a documentary rooted in caste oppression, which recently won the PK Rosy film festival award, emerges.

“This 33-minute docu film comes from a real incident in 2021, where my friend Santhosh, a Dalit theatre artiste, was denied entry into a temple in his own village,” he says. The incident, rooted in everyday caste discrimination, became the starting point of a larger exploration. Coming from the same background, Chandrasekhar, with his cumulative experiences, had an intuitive calling to show the prevailing caste issues that are pushing people backwards as the world moves ahead in 2026. “Ghetto is another word for keri (where the oppressed communities live),” he adds.

Before it became a film, Song of Ghetto existed as a play. And Chandrashekar, with no filmmaking background, wanted to show the oppression through theatre, the only form of art he knew back then. With people from the same community, from children to elders, as actors, the play was woven with their own stories. with around 35 people in the team. Performed across cities, the play first laid the foundation for what would later become a personal documentary.

While transitioning it to film, he approached the process with pure instinct rather than giving too much focus on its technicality. “I don’t know filmmaking. I only had my phone and nearly 20 hours of footage, and I pieced together narratives rooted in real conversations with the people on their lived experiences, the issues they faced when they entered the temple, why they were boycotted, and on feudalism,” he shares. And this approach defines the film’s raw, unfiltered quality, as he further adds, “I just tried to tell what I saw. I was simply shooting it. For me, the strength of the subject is more important than the medium. You don’t need big cameras to tell the truth.”